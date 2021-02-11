Boil water notice issued for Diboll area

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a notice that all customers served by the Prairie Grove WSC public water system are advised to boil their water before consumption.
The advisory comes after a mechanical malfunction which resulted in low water pressures. Residents are advised that “consumption” should include all forms of use, including drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc. All residents are asked to follow these instructions, but particularly children, senior citizens and persons with weakened immune systems who are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Prairie Grove WSC officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, Prairie Grove WSC will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Questions regarding this advisory should be directed to the Angelina & Neches River Authority at 800-282‐5634.
