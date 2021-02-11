Additional charges filed against Van Zandt County shooting suspect

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been filed against Shelby Newton.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office announced these changes via a Facebook post on Thursday. Newton initially was arrested Tuesday, January 26 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her alleged connection with a shooting incident that occurred one day prior.
“Based on witness statements and other evidence after the shooting incident at 1399 Willow Drive, Newton then continued to follow the male victim into the city of Wills Point and continued to shoot at the vehicle occupied by the male victim and 3 children,” the post stated. “The suspect then left her vehicle at a location in Kaufman County and one of the firearms believed to have been used in the shooting was left at even different location also in Kaufman County. The three additional charges carry a $150,000 bond each. Newton’s total bond now sits at $800,000.”
Previous reporting:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.