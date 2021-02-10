Bat break-in prompts temporary Longview grocery store closure

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Shoppers attempting to get groceries from a Super 1 Foods in Longview Tuesday were turned away for an unusual reason: bats.
The store, located at 2301 W. Loop 281, was temporarily closed today to allow a professional wildlife removal specialist to humanely remove a protected species of bats from the store, according to Morgan Countryman, spokesperson for Brookshire Grocery Company.
Countryman said the bats found a small entry into the building, and that opening has now been closed up. The areas where bats were located were not in proximity to food, she said. The company has brought in a professional third-party service which is thoroughly cleaning the areas the bats were located.
“Cleanliness and food safety are a top priority for our company. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we addressed this issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Countryman said on behalf of the company.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.