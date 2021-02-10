Tyler woman opens dream artisan shop after being laid-off due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Since the pandemic started, many people have been laid-off from their jobs.
Anabel Magallanes was one of the many people who had been laid off during the pandemic. Magallanes lost her job where she had worked for over a decade as a physical therapist assistant in May.
Searching for a new source of income, Magallanes decided to take her part-time of job of selling clothing and goods made by artisans in Mexico and make it a full-time job. Magallanes opened up Mita Artisan in December of 2020 and is living her dream of being a store owner, a reality she thought would never happen when she was laid-off in May.
