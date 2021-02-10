Tyler Museum of Art celebrates 50 years with virtual exhibits, to-go fun for kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art began in the 1950s as a way to bring art to students in East Texas classrooms.
Now, the museum caters to art lovers of all ages, and it is celebrating 50 years of service. The museum opened on March 21, 1971. The service league raised money, and Tyler Junior College donated the land.
The museum opened that year with an exhibition. There were no plans for a private collection at first, but within a year they had one. Now, they have over 1,300 pieces in the private collection.
During the pandemic you can do a virtual visit by checking out the videos posted on the museum website.
They are also hosting “Family Days To Go” which entails going by the museum on Saturday to pick up a packet filled with artwork projects and colored pencils. Call (903) 595-1001 or e-mail info@tylermuseum.org for more information.
