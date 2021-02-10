Tyler High School students sign to play football for TVCC, UMHB, McPherson College

Tyler High School students (from left) Jaques Jones, Preston Johnson, Ashton Williams and Ken'Yontae Pinkard signed to play football at the collegiate level with Trinity Valley Community College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and McPherson College, respectively. (Source: Arthur Clayborn, KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:50 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four Tyler High School senior athletes will continue their football careers at the collegiate level after graduation. During a ceremony held today at the campus, these athletes signed their letters of intent in front of coaches, teammates, and family members.

“Congratulations to these student athletes for working hard and realizing their goals to play at the next level,” Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said.

The students include Jacques Jones, signing with Trinity Valley Community College, Ashton Williams, signing with McPherson College, KenYontae Pinkard, signing with McPherson College and Preston Johnson, signing with the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor.

