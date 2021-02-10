Tyler City Council approves $150M Westside Place development

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council adopted a resolution to allow a Public Improvement District (PID) on the west side of Tyler next to Bellwood Lake.
The developer estimates the design, acquisition and construction of streets, sidewalks, drainage, water, wastewater, recreational areas, landscaping, irrigation and lighting for the 538.33 acres of land to be about $150,000,000. Future investors who purchase property in the district would pay their share of those costs when they purchase the property or through annual payments in conjunction with their property taxes.
The city will not incur any costs associated with the formation, bond issuance costs, administration, or the construction of PID improvements as outlined in the city’s PID policy.
The property owner, Bellwood 323 2019 LP, submitted a petition to the City of Tyler and their PID policy was adopted by the council on Jan. 13.
A PID is an economic development tool that allows the creation of a special district within the city where the district’s property owners reimburse a developer for the building costs of public infrastructure and improvements within the district. PIDs are intended to spur economic development by providing developers an alternate way to pay for infrastructural improvements.
“The Tyler comprehensive plan calls for growth in all sectors of the city,” said Managing Director Heather Nick. “The Westside Place proposed development is located within the west sector and it helps provide for balanced growth.”
