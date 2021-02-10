Shreveport Regional Airport to offer non-stop flights to Los Angeles starting summer 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time at Shreveport Regional Airport, travelers can hop on a plane and travel directly to Los Angeles, California.
Allegiant Air will offer the service to LAX airport starting on Friday, July 2, 2021.
“The addition of Allegiant’s Los Angeles seasonal service is a great opportunity for the traveling public at a great price!” said Wade A. Davis, Shreveport Airport Authority’s Director of Airports, in “The new Allegiant LAX flight is our eighth nonstop destination, and thanks to our wonderful partnership with Allegiant, the fourth city with Allegiant.”
The twice-weekly service will last through Monday, August 16, 2021.
Allegiant also offers seasonal flights to Orlando, Destin and Las Vegas.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.