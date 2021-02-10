Salvation Army in Tyler prepares for winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Tyler is preparing for the winter weather that is ahead for East Texans this weekend.
The shelter is allowing those who need their services to get out of the cold by extending their hours. They are allowing people to come in from 9 a.m. to noon to their social services building to get out of the cold weather. If someone would like to stay inside past noon, they can stay in the shelter without having to check in for the night. If individuals have plans to stay the night, they can check into the shelter at the normal 4 p.m. check in time.
The Salvation Army’s shelter follow all CDC guidelines of sanitizing the shelter, social distancing people using the shelter and putting sleeping quarters head to toe.
