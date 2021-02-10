Salvation Army in Tyler prepares for winter weather

The shelter is allowing those who need their services to get out of the cold by extending their hours. They are allowing people to come in from 9 a.m. to noon to their social services building to get out of the cold weather. If someone would like to stay inside past noon, they can stay in the shelter without having to check in for the night. If individuals have plans to stay the night, they can check into the shelter at the normal 4 p.m. check in time.