Perryton police officer arrested for Federal Transportation of Child Pornography

Amarillo Texas Rangers and Amarillo FBI agents have arrested Perryton Police Officer Aaron Daugherty today on charges with Federal Transportation of Child Pornography.
Daugherty has been employed with the Perryton Police Department for less than three years.
Daugherty was placed on administrative leave with the City of Perryton.
Amarillo Texas Rangers and Amarillo FBI are continuing the investigation.
