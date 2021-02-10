EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another foggy, drizzly start to the day. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s north to the 50s south and that wide range of temperatures will stick with us through the day today. The stalled cold front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms to develop later today and continue into the evening. Expect even more rain in the forecast tomorrow as another cold front moves through East Texas. Brutally cold temperatures are in the forecast beginning on Friday and through the weekend. Once temperatures drop below freezing, they will stay below freezing for 60-72 hours in most of East Texas. Because of the extreme cold and the chance for some sleet and snow, First Alert Weather Days will be in effect this weekend into early next week. Remember the four P’s: Protect people, plants, pipes and pets!