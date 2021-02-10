Marshall educator celebrates diversity all year round

Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick says her school is dedicated to highlighting Marshall natives who have made their mark on history.

Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick is the principal of David Crockett Elementary School in Marshall. (Source: Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick)
By Domonique Benn and Alex Onken | February 10, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 4:54 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex educational leader is making sure her students know the importance of Black History Month.

Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick is the principal at David Crockett Elementary School in Marshall. She says her school is dedicated to highlighting Marshall natives who have made their mark on history.

So for the month of February, we do a moment of Black History where we feature an African American every morning on our morning announcements of someone who has made a stint on Marshall or around the world. We also have our students who do research who are highlighting our African Americans. We have a group where the teachers are sharing things and those that don’t live here or from here they are amazed at some of the people they are finding that is actually right here in Marshall and someone else shared a list and said here is a whole list of people who are from Marshall community that are notable. Not only do we do this during Black History Month we do this during Cinco de Mayo, Hispanic Heritage Month. We make sure we pull in all of our cultures so our kids can be well rounded so they know who they are, who came before them and know what they can do after they leave here.
Jones-Fitzpatrick also was named one of this years outstanding alumna by the Wiley College National Alumni Association, Inc., where she serves as the Financial Secretary

“It is just part of making sure we give back to the campus the outstanding alum, we are active in the community, we are active with our jobs, we are actively making sure we find other students come to Wiley college, just like walk with Wiley campaign right now, #walkwithwiley, we encourage others to give back from where you came from,” Jones-Fitzpatrick said. “The only thing I would like to add is continuing to grow our community we are on a movement, that movement is empowerment, that movement is unity make sure our community it takes a village to raise our children and as a principal and educational leader I appreciate the support our community has given to David Crockett, let’s continue it, our kids deserve it.”

The mother of four graduated with a BA in criminal justice from Wiley College in 1999. She later earned her master of education in 2010 from LeTourneau University. She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma society.

She has worked previously in politics and the criminal justice system before becoming an educator.

