Mahomes expected to have surgery on turf toe Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is expected to have surgery on his foot Wednesday.
The report is according to sources both inside ESPN and the NFL Network. The surgery is to fix turf toe which is more technically known as a torn plantar plate.
Ian Rapoport said Mahomes is expected to miss pretty much all off season activities until training camp. The injury has been bothering Mahomes for several weeks and he could be seen limping late in the Super Bowl.
