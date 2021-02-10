Longview ISD students raise $10K for Ugandan water well

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students and faculty at Hudson Pep School in Longview helped raise funds for community members across the world in Uganda. This project will allow families in a rural area to receive clean water.
This project will impact thousands of families in Africa.
The idea started with a book called a Long Walk To Water. The book describes the difficulties that some African families face when trying to find clean water.
“Some kids can’t go to school because they have to spend their entire day collecting dirty water. And so, when they get a well, they’ll be able to go to school instead of having to constantly go and collect water,” 5th grader Lucy Archer said.
Students created posters and PowerPoints to help bring awareness to this cause. After two fundraisers, the entire school helped raised $10,000 to replace a water well at the Shammah High School in Uganda.
“There are like 300 students, and there’s about 2,000 community members that live around there,” 5th grade teacher Regina Ward said.
The current well at the school has deteriorated. The rusty pipes have caused some to get sick from drinking the water. The location is also in a rural area, so it will be beneficial to the families that live nearby.
“Even though we’re kids and just because we can’t do much on our own, together we’ll be able to create something for someone else and help somebody around us,” 5th grader Cohen Hardison said.
The money that was collected will go to the Ugandan Water Project. The drilling on the well will began on February 15.
After drilling begins, the well will then take 4-6 weeks to complete.
