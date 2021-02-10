Jury indicts Lubbock man, charged with manslaughter in death of Tech student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Jury has indicted Gabriel Zerrata, charging him with manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Texas Tech student Jessica Helmers.
Zerrata, 30, was arrested in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on January 16.
According to Lubbock Police reports, at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road, Helmers was moving east when she collided with Zerrata moving north on University Avenue.
Police investigators say Zerrata ran a red light while speeding after driving while intoxicated, and collided with Helmers in the intersection of University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.
Zerrata was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Helmers died at the scene.
After the crash, Zerrata told Police he had been drinking at a local bar that is now under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. A wrongful death lawsuit was also filed against the bar by family of Helmers.
Zerrata remains held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.
