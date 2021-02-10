Girls UIL Bi-District basketball playoff pairings announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The High School girls basketball playoffs will start on Thursday night with East Texas teams looking to make deep runs to state.
The girls state championship was the last one to take place in 2020 before the UIL shut down all high school sports. This year the road to state will be different with only the title games taking place at the Alamo Dome on March 5-6. Teams in the semifinals will need to find a neutral sit on either March 1-2. The full breakdown of the playoffs can be found here.
The list of Bi-district pairings will be updated through Tuesday February 9.
Thursday Feb. 11
6A:
Legacy vs Wylie @ Wills Point, 6:30 pm
5A:
Mount Pleasant vs. Jacksonville @ Gladewater, 6:30 pm
4A:
Gilmer vs. Kilgore @ Winona, 6:30 pm
Brownsboro vs. Caddo Mills @ Grand Saline, 7 pm
Chapel Hill vs Liberty-Eylau @ Marshall, 6:30 pm
Van vs Sunyvale @ Canton, 7 pm
Bullard vs North Lamar @ Pittsburg, 7 pm
Silsbee vs Livingston @ Livingston, 6:30 pm
Sunnyvale vs. Van @ Canton, 7 pm
Palestine vs. Mexia @ Crockett, 5 pm
Jasper vs. Waco Robinson @ Crockett, 6:30 pm
3A:
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs New Boston @ Ore City
Gladewater vs Elysian Fields @ Longview, 7 pm
Emory Rains vs. Bells @ McKinney North HS, 6:30 pm
Sabine vs Harleton @ Hallsville, 6:30 pm
Winnsboro vs. Atlanta @ Mount Pleasant, 7 pm
Lorena vs. Eustace @ Buffalo, 6:30 pm
Whitney vs. Malakoff @ Blooming Grove, 6 pm
Huntington vs Buna @ Colmesneil, 6 pm
Central vs Kirbyville @ Woodville, 6:30 pm
Warren vs Pineywoods Academy @ Zavalla, TBD
Onalaska vs. Boling @ Navasota, 6:30 pm
East Bernard vs Trinity @ Waller HS, 6 pm
2A:
Alba-Golden vs. Bogata Rivercrest @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 pm
Centerville vs Cayuga @ Fairfield, 6 pm
Broaddus vs Shelbyville @ Wells, 7 pm
Union Grove vs. Cushing @ Arp, 6 pm
Timpson vs Colmesneil @ Timpson, 6:30 pm
Tenaha vs West Sabine @ Tenaha, 6:30 pm
New Summerfield vs Hawkins @ Frankston, 7 pm
1A:
Avinger vs Miller Grove @ Mt. Pleasant Jr.High Gym, 6:30 pm
Friday Feb.12
5A:
Sulphur Springs vs. Nacogdoches @ Athens, 6:30 pm
Lufkin vs. Hallsville @ Tenaha, 7 pm
4A:
Lindale vs. Pittsburg @ Hallsville, 6 pm
Terrell vs. Canton @ Wills Point, 6 pm
China Spring vs Carthage @ Crockett, 6:30 pm
3A:
Whitewright vs. Edgewood @ Greenville, 6 pm
Waskom vs White Oak @ Hallsville, 8 pm
2A:
McLeod vs. Quinlan Boles @ Mount Vernon, 6:30 pm
Martins Mill vs Leon @ Fairfield, 6 pm
Woden vs Beckville @ Gary, 6 pm
Lovelady vs. Frankston @ Cushing, 6 pm
La Poynor vs. Grapeland @ Cushing, 8 pm
Douglass vs. Big Sandy @ New Summerfield 6 p.m.
San Augustine vs Dallardsville Big Sandy @ Lufkin, 7 pm
Saturday Feb.13
4A:
Waco La Vega vs Center @ Athens, 2 pm
3A:
Tatum vs Hughes Springs @ Longview, 2 pm
2A:
Clarksville vs. Como-Pickton @ Commerce HS, 12 pm
