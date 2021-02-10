First Alert Weather Days extended until Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We currently have a Winter Weather Advisory for the NW sections of East Texas for Freezing Rain accumulations of up to 1/4 of an inch. Slick Overpasses, Bridges, Sidewalks are expected in the following Counties until 3 PM on Thursday afternoon. Delta, Hunt, Hopkins, Van Zandt, Kaufman, Rains, and Henderson. Please use extreme caution if you are driving in these counties or heading farther west or north.
As was the case yesterday, we are looking for an extended period of extreme cold across East Texas starting on Saturday evening. Temperatures may stay below the freezing mark for as many as 90 hours, which is an extension of what we were saying yesterday. Over Deep East Texas, there may be a few hours on Sunday where temperatures rise above freezing but will then quickly drop below during the evening. On Saturday, there remains a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation...a flurry or two. Chances for accumulating snow has increased for Monday across our area. We will monitor any ‘amounts’ as we get closer, but chances have increased for accumulating snow for Monday. There is also a chance for more snowfall in East Texas on Wednesday. Please stay tuned for further updates.
Wind Chills are anticipated to be in the single digits on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. This will be ‘pipe bursting’ cold, so please wrap any/all exposed pipes before this extreme cold settles into our area. Make sure you inform family and friends on this impending cold snap so that all can stay warm. Make sure you have a place for your outdoor pets to stay...INDOORS, as this cold will be brutal for all pets. Bring in any tender vegetation or cover any plants that may be harmed by this cold. Even covering plants may not be enough due to the extended period of extreme cold. We will continue to update you on the latest information we have on this winter event. Please stay tuned.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.