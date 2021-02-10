First Alert Weather Days extended until Wednesday

As was the case yesterday, we are looking for an extended period of extreme cold across East Texas starting on Saturday evening. Temperatures may stay below the freezing mark for as many as 90 hours, which is an extension of what we were saying yesterday. Over Deep East Texas, there may be a few hours on Sunday where temperatures rise above freezing but will then quickly drop below during the evening. On Saturday, there remains a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation...a flurry or two. Chances for accumulating snow has increased for Monday across our area. We will monitor any ‘amounts’ as we get closer, but chances have increased for accumulating snow for Monday. There is also a chance for more snowfall in East Texas on Wednesday. Please stay tuned for further updates.