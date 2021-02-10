Alto Public Water System issues boil water notice for some customers

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Due to water main repair and low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Alto public water system to issue a boil water notice.
The boil water area is at the locations of Berryman St. and Mill St, and includes all customers east of Hwy 69, the city says.
This means these customers need to boil their water before consuming, for example, being used to wash hands or face, brush teeth, drink, and so forth. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, the city says.
To ensure bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before using. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, customers may buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes, the city says.
The city’s public water system will issue a notice to customers when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.
If you have any questions, contact City of Alto Utilities at 903-858-4711 or go by in person to the office at 404 W. San Antonio St.
