Wet road paint on Highway 155 splattered white, yellow paint on vehicles

NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas couple has two of their vehicles splattered by yellow and white road paint. Last week they were traveling south on Highway 155, in Noonday, around 8:45 in the morning.
It appears that the paint laid down was still wet and Andy Niederhofer said it splattered on their cars. He said there were no signs or crews in sight until about a mile and a half up the road.
“There were no road crews or anything in sight so we really didn’t know what the heck was going on. Until about a mile, mile and a half ahead of us when we came over the hill, is when we saw basically a caravan of trucks moving at a decent rate of speed and they were laying down road paint,” he said.
Niederhofer said he reached out to TxDOT who advised him to reach out to the striping company, Striping Technology.
On Friday he received a phone call back. On Monday he got an email saying that the company wasn’t responsible for the damage done to their cars.
“It wasn’t their responsibility to take care of anything and clearly they did something wrong. I’m not a painting expert so I don’t know how road paint goes down,” Niederhofer said. “But I’m pretty sure if your construction crews have moved on and there’s no warning to other motorists, like myself, there is something wrong and my car shouldn’t be yellow.”
Niederhofer said he wants to warn other drivers, “You know, if this happened to you and you don’t know how you got yellow paint on your car, and you were out here around the 8:40-8:45 on Wednesday (2-3), hopefully other people can know this is what happened. And I don’t want anything else but to get my cars cleaned.”
Striping Technology has not yet responded to a request for comment on the matter.
