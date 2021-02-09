Vote harvesting hearing for Gregg County commissioner, 3 others delayed

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The criminal status hearing has been reset for the Gregg County commissioner and three others arrested on charges in connection with an organized vote harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election.
The status hearings for Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns, and DeWayne Ward have been rescheduled for May.
The state filed 134 felony charges against the four defendants. A grand jury returned indictments on 23 felony counts against Commissioner Brown, 97 felony counts against Marlena Jackson, eight felony counts against Charlie Burns, and six felony counts against DeWayne Ward. The Office of the Attorney General was assisted by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation. The Texas Attorney General will prosecute this case alongside the Gregg County District Attorney.
