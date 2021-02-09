Tyler protesters ask Rep. Louie Gohmert, Sen. Ted Cruz to resign

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas residents gathered in the Tyler downtown square to protest Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Louie Gohmert.
The protest took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in which protesters were asking for Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Louie Gohmert to resign. The group believes those two Congressman’s words and actions since the election played a part in last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. They believe this makes them unfit for office and a danger for democracy.
