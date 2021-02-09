TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin’s Raguet St. to be closed from Airport Rd. to Old Mill Rd. overnight

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT reports motorists should avoid Raguet Street from Frank Avenue to Spur 339 at SH 103 West in Lufkin after an oversized load reportedly pulled down several power lines.
Law enforcement is on the scene.
Motorists should choose alternate routes until the roadway is clear. Delays should be expected Monday evening.
Lufkin’s Raguet Street will be closed from Airport Road to Old Mill Road overnight as crews work to remove downed power lines and poles, according to a post from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office.
