Thieves steal $3,000 in equipment from vehicles at Lufkin business

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a burglary at a business in downtown which happened overnight this past Saturday.
According to police, the burglars broke into three vehicles at Real Graphics in the 400 block of East Lufkin Avenue. Police said they stole $3,000 worth of power tools and also took a stereo and speakers from a boat kept at the business.
Surveillance footage captured several images of the alleged burglars. If you recognize them, you are asked to call Lufkin police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
“This business is always giving back to the community. Let’s help them by catching these thieves,” a post on the Lufkin Police Departments Facebook page read.
