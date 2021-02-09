State Senator Bryan Hughes wants to protect school districts that train teachers and staff to use guns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Senator Bryan Hughes has authored a bill to protect school districts if security personnel take action to keep the campus safe. “If a school district has a system in place to train employees who volunteer to protect students they should not have to worry about a lawsuit,” Hughes said Tuesday afternoon.
Texas SB 534 states that a school district, charter school, or private school is immune from liability for any damages resulting from any reasonable action taken by security personnel to maintain the safety of the school campus, including possession or use of a firearm.
“Texas has passed some good laws to encourage local school districts to set up systems to allow teachers, who want to be trained, to have guns.” Hughes says his bill does not force any teachers and other staff to be trained to have guns; it allows them the right to help keep the campus safe without liability. The text of the bill defines security personnel as school district peace officers, marshals, resource officers, and retired peace officers hired by a school district.
Hughes said SB 534 did well in the senate in the last session but did not make it through the entire process. If the bill receives a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house, it will begin with the 2021-2022 school year.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.