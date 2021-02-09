SFA Softball taking the field in 2021 with high expectations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks will start their 2021 season on the road this Friday and do so with high expectations.
The Ladyjacks enter the season off of a 19-4 season last year that ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the season’s cancelation the team was on a 13 game-winning streak.
“It has been a while since we played a real game,” catcher Gaby Garcia said. “I am excited to play with these girls and start this season.”
The Ladyjacks are picked to finish first in the Southland Conference. It is a lot of pressure but first team all conference member Kassidy Wilbur sees it as a challenge.
“We have a target on our back,” Wilbur said. “It means everything but it also means nothing because we still have to go out and perform. I am confident with the girls we have that we can do that. “
First up on the agenda is a tournament at Texas A&M in College Station with two games on Friday against future WAC opponent Utah Valley and then two games on Saturday with the Aggies.
”We are really confident in our pitching,” head coach Nicole Dickson said. “Pitching has been our strength. Offense I feel like we can score multiple ways. I can anticipate us hitting more home runs this year that traditionally in the past. We have also go faster. We have been one of the slower teams on the base paths but we added some much needed spped this year.”
The Ladyjacks first home game will be February 16 against Texas Southern.
