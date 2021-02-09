SFA men’s basketball back on the court Wednesday against Islanders

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team will be back on the court Wednesday and looking to beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the second time in seven days.
Last Wednesday the ‘Jacks faced adversity and beat the Islanders on the road 84-75. SFA is 11-3 on the year with a 7-1 conference record. They are a half game behind Sam Houston and Abilene Christian for the top spot in the standings.
“It was by far a very unique game,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “The referee came up before the game and said we don’t have a scoreboard. I went to the scorer table and asked if they had a manual one and they said no you will just have to listen to us call out the score. It was a unique game and we did not play to the score very well. I usually coach off of feeling with how the game is going. They were efficient and we were too. We were up double digits in the final minute of the first half. We took some shots I wouldn’t have taken and missed a couple of layups and it became a five point swing. The game was closer than what it should have been.”
Keller has tried to keep his team in the right mindset. Originally they were supposed to play New Orleans last weekend but that game was postponed so it left no game between the two meeting with the Islanders.
“When we looked at the tape and started to prepare for Corpus there were a lot of blank stares,” Keller said. " Like, ‘Hey I know these guys, come on what are we doing?’ That is where the difficulty lies after you have beaten somebody the first time. It is hard to beat somebody three times. Imagine trying to beat somebody twice in a week.”
Tip off from Nacogdoches is set for 6:30 pm Wednesday night.
