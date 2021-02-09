SFA men’s basketball back on the court Wednesday against Islanders

“It was by far a very unique game,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “The referee came up before the game and said we don’t have a scoreboard. I went to the scorer table and asked if they had a manual one and they said no you will just have to listen to us call out the score. It was a unique game and we did not play to the score very well. I usually coach off of feeling with how the game is going. They were efficient and we were too. We were up double digits in the final minute of the first half. We took some shots I wouldn’t have taken and missed a couple of layups and it became a five point swing. The game was closer than what it should have been.”