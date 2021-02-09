SETX Regional Operations Center launches COVID-19 vaccine website

JASPER COUNTY, Texas - (KTRE) - The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center aims to make it easier to find out when COVID-19 vaccines are available with a new website.
The group started at the onset of the pandemic to combine resources to fight against COVID-19. It includes Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange Counties. The new website that allows residents in those five counties, including Jasper and Newton, to be notified when there are COVID-19 vaccines available.
“It’s still very new,” Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said. “I believe when they first put the press release out, that the state had granted our group, our coalition regional hub status, they received around 600 hits per minute.”
According to SETROC officials, there is a four-step process involved for citizens who want to get vaccinated.
First, complete the sign-up form on the SETROC website. After signing up, you will receive a confirmation email. Just signing up does not mean you have an appointment.
The next communication you receive from SETROC will inform you that you are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment. This will come as an email and an automated phone call. You can return to the above web address to schedule your appointment and complete necessary paperwork.
After you receive the first dose of the vaccine, you will receive a card indicating an approximate time when your next dose is due. A few days prior to that date, you’ll receive another email and automated phone call to schedule your second appointment.
“We can have citizens log in to that website if they want to, 24 hours a day,” Allen said. “It will have you register your information there. Then, they can be contacted back by phone or email for later on scheduling appointments.”
Allen said Jasper County is still running its rural vaccine operation, but he says this website ran by the City of Beaumont, services folks in Jasper and Newton Counties, as well as counties further south. Allen said demand is still high in Jasper County.
“Thursday last week, we did 697 citizens from all over, and then Friday, we did 746,” Allen said. “So, we’re still seeing those heavy numbers of people calling in and reaching out wanting to be vaccinated, and we’re still seeing it from all over the State of Texas.”
Allen said when they received the vaccine directly from the Texas Department of State Health Services, they were given 1,600 to share with Newton County. Now with the Coalition, they are receiving 2,100 between the two counties.
“We’ve received a larger amount that what we were getting before,” Allen said. “It’s really helping us to meet that demand.”
Allen said you do not have to live in any of the five counties (Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton or Orange) to receive the vaccine and anyone can use the portal or call in.
To sign up to be notified when COVID-19 vaccines are available from the Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center, click here.
