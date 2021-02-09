Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Thursday in Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches Medical Center will partner with SFA School of Nursing to administer COVID-19 second dose vaccinations this Thursday, Feb 11. To be eligible for this shot clinic, you must have received your first dose from DSHS at the Nacogdoches Civic Center on Jan 14. Return at the same time as your original appointment with your vaccination record card and ID. No other vaccines are available for those who do not meet these criteria.