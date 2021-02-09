EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off with some dense fog and light mist and drizzle this morning. Temperatures are falling in northern counties behind the cold front. A wide range of temperatures is expected this afternoon with highs in the 40s far north and lower 60s far south. The cold front will stall on top of East Texas and be the focus for more showers to develop tomorrow. Cloudy and cooler tomorrow with highs in the 50s and a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Chances for rain increase Thursday as another cold front arrives. Rain will become likely with this cold front and temperatures will drop again with highs in the 40s through the end of the work week. A third cold front arrives Saturday with a very slight chance for a wintry mix and even colder temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 30s Saturday afternoon with blustery north winds and lows in the 20s through early next week.