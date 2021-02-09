Gregg County judge says they could start hearing jury trials again by March

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum spoke with Gregg County’s 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles about the status of jury trials In Gregg County Tuesday.
Charles said judicial district judges in Gregg County have not been able to try any cases since last year because of the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that jury trials will start back up again in March,” Charles said.
The 124th Judicial District judge said he would get together with other Gregg County judges to make a decision in the near future. He said they will also contact health officials to see if they can safely bring people in to pick juries without violating any COVID-19 protocols.
Gregg County courts usually send out jury summons about two weeks before a trial is set to start, Charles said.
