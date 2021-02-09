East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As the cold front continues to drop farther and farther south, we will be anticipating rain and even a few thundershowers to develop tomorrow and Thursday. Some areas may see more than 1.50″ of rain during this two-day period. There is a chance a few could be fairly strong...but not much severe weather is expected. The cold air then arrives late Friday/Saturday. First Alert Weather Day(s) have been declared for Saturday Night through Tuesday for Extreme Cold and some Wintry Precipitation Possible. The cold front that is moving through East Texas at this time will continue to move to the south allowing the coldest air of the season to invade East Texas over the next week. Temperatures will continue to get colder and colder as we head into the weekend. At this time...and it may change...starting late on Saturday evening, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing and remain there for as many as 60+ hours, or until Tuesday afternoon sometime. This is a good time to make sure you are prepared. Make sure you have your exposed pipes wrapped. This is ‘pipe bursting’ cold. As temperatures get colder, we are anticipating low temperatures to drop into the teens on Sunday and Monday mornings with Wind Chills expected to be in the single digits both Sunday and Monday mornings. As far as amounts of wintry precipitation, it is very difficult to say this far out, but we will be monitoring this very closely for you, as always. Over portions of Deep East Texas, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as for northern and central areas. You could rise above freezing for a few hours each day and may not get as cold during the morning hours; however, this will still be a significant event as far as temperatures are concerned. So, what you should take from this is to BE PREPARED if/when this event occurs. Making sure you have a place for your outdoor pets to spend several days. Make sure you talk to all of your friends/family members to make sure they are prepared and warm. Bring in any tender vegetation. More discussions to come on this Wintery Event. Stay tuned.