Court date set for driver in fatal Athens ISD bus crash

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A court date has been set for the former Athens ISD bus driver who has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in May of 2019.
According to online Henderson County judicial records, John Franklin Stevens’ next court appearance has been scheduled for April 7, 2021. Stevens has been charged with reckless injury to a child – serious bodily injury in connection with the death of Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student.
Back in August, Judge Scott McKee delayed deciding on whether the two Union Pacific employees involved in the crash should be given immunity from prosecution in exchange for their testimony.
In August, Justin Weiner, one of Stevens’ defense attorneys, explained that the issue is pretty unique in that there is not a lot of case law the judge could look at to help in making his decision. He added that the defense raised questions about whether the proposed immunity is constitutional and if such a move is automatic, or whether it can be denied by the judge.
The defense attorney described it as a “separation of power” issue involving the executive branch, the district attorney’s office, and the judicial branch, the judge.
Earlier in 2020, Stevens’ attorneys filed an application with the court seeking to depose the Union Pacific engineer and conductor who were controlling the train when the crash occurred.
The crash happened on Jan. 25, 2019, at the crossing on Cream Level Road in Athens. The bus had stopped before the crossing, and then Stevens drove onto the track directly in front of the westbound train, according to investigators.
Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.
