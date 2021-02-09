City of Tyler hopes to move forward with new convention center in Rose Complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Right next to the Tyler Rose Garden, an aging Harvey Hall Convention Center is still in operation.
“It’s just an extremely outdated facility. It was built in the ’70s. It doesn’t have a very good layout for larger conferences. The technology needs to be updated,” said City of Tyler Managing Director Stephanie Franklin.
The solution: a new $28 million convention center, strategically located to get the most out of visiting Tyler.
“What sets us apart is the fact that you’ll be at the front door of the Rose Garden and that is really a national registry property. We had it listed as a national landmark two years ago,” Franklin said.
Funding for the project will come from a variety of areas, such as the city’s half cent sales tax program, cash on hand, private donors, and $11 million from hotel occupancy tax revenue, which COVID-19 has impacted.
“Our hotel tax revenues have had a slight decline, but we’re being very conservative on our estimates going forward. We’re hoping to return to normal activity in about a year,” City of Tyler Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble said.
If given the final green light by city council in April, Harvey Hall will be demolished and the new convention center will be built near where Harvey Hall currently stands.
“We need to make it look and function the best it can for our community so we can attract large conferences and events that support the economic upturn of our community,” Franklin said.
Harvey Hall currently serves as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic some days of the week ─ something that could be disrupted once construction begins. The city says other locations could be considered for it.
Previous plans for the project considered adding a hotel to the complex, but the city says as of now, a hotel is not included in the master plan.
Construction on the convention center could begin in May or June.
