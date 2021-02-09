Chireno’s Nelly Vargas signs with Dallas Christian

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Nelly Vargas knows once her time is up at Chireno where she will be going next.
The senior basketball player celebrated her college signing by announcing she would be heading to Dallas Christian University.
The senior has been a pivotal part of the team’s success over the past three years that has seen them go to regional tournaments and last year the state tournament.
“I really liked the coach and the way he taught the game,” Vargas said. “He also brought in Christian values and that was big for me.”
Vargas is hoping to bring home a state title this year before she heads to the Metroplex.
“I figured if I wanted to play college basketball I would have to put in the work,” Vargas said. “With my dedication and how I put so much time into it, I thought, ‘Yea, let’s go try it and play basketball while doing college.’”
Dallas Christian plays as a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Currently on their roster they have several East Texans including Briana Davis from Lufkin, Jordan McLin from Carthage, Shaquitha Robertson from Nacogdoches and Micayla Havard from Huntington.
