Brownsboro finds new football coach in Lance Connot

Brownsboro ISD is excited to announce the hiring of Lance Connot as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Connot has worked at Rivercrest ISD over the last six years where he served as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He brings over twelve years of coaching experience to the district with ten of those years as an Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. With a proven record of playoff appearances and building a comprehensive athletic program, we are looking forward to the opportunity for Coach Connot to work alongside the students, staff, parents and community of Brownsboro ISD.