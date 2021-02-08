Woman recounts attending Anderson County school during segregation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman has told KLTV what it was like attending a segregated school in Anderson County.
Palestine’s June McCoy spent first grade through twelfth grade in the segregated Green Bay school system.
She says it’s where she received the foundation of a solid education.
“Our class had 12 students and they considered that a large class,” said McCoy. “We were able to read and understand have comprehension. All of us who went to school or went into the world of work, we were able to work our way through because of the basic foundation.”
Born in 1939, McCoy recalls life back in Anderson County’s days of segregation.
“There were places you could go to get a drink of water,” she said, recalling having to go to the train station to use the “Coloreds Only” water fountain.
However, McCoy said segregation at school was simply something she never thought about often.
“You know coming up in the elementary grades that was not something I thought about,” she said. “We had our own activities our classes our excellent teachers.”
She graduated from Green Bay High School in 1955 and she said her Green Bay education led her to The University of Texas at Austin.
“Well, see that was the year that they allowed black students to enroll at UT,” McCoy said. “Yes, the first year and I was among the first group who went to graduate in 1960.”
The Green Bay school system was desegregated in 1966 and now the high school building has earned a Texas Historical Marker.
McCoy also was a long time educator Today, she is still a strong supporter of Green Bay’s history. She said they still have alumni reunions.
“We’ve had a reunion every year except this year because of COVID,” she said.
McCoy and her husband stay busy working and are still running, with the help of their son, David, the McCoy Funeral Home in Palestine.
