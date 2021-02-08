12 Tyler ISD students face vaping penalties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports 12 students face vaping penalties, and depending on THC testing results, 12 students’ lives could be impacted long after graduation.
It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. If that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges.
Tyler ISD is working to educate parents, students, and the community on legal ramifications for vaping, especially when THC is involved, that could affect students long after graduation.
“We care deeply about the success of our students,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students not only on the health risks but also that vaping could lead to a felony on their record.”
