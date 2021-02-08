2 arrested in Tyler for separate bathroom fires

On Saturday, Tyler Fire Marshals arrested and charged Diyamon Johnson with Arson of habitation and endangerment of a child. Johnson allegedly began burning letters inside a bedroom-adjacent bathroom. However, fire fighters were called when the fire got out of hand. The endangerment of a child charge was given because she allegedly brought her son into the bedroom adjacent to the fire “because she said she didn’t want her son to be scared of the fire fighters when they came in.”