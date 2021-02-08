2 arrested in Tyler for separate bathroom fires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pair of arson arrests were made late last week in Tyler, both involving bathroom fires.
Kourtney Dawson was arrested Friday on a charge of Arson with intent to damage a habitat, as well as a charge of aggravated assault. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dawson was engaged in an argument with a third party regarding the use of a car. Accusations of infidelity were reportedly made before Dawson allegedly set fire to this person’s clothes in a bathtub. An altercation ensued wherein Dawson allegedly brandished a knife, injuring her own self in the process.
Tyler Police Department charged Dawson with aggravated assault, while the arson charge was made by Tyler’s Fire Marshals. Erbaugh noted that while other occupants were inside the house, none of them were injured either in the conflict or from the fire, which was contained to the bathroom.
On Saturday, Tyler Fire Marshals arrested and charged Diyamon Johnson with Arson of habitation and endangerment of a child. Johnson allegedly began burning letters inside a bedroom-adjacent bathroom. However, fire fighters were called when the fire got out of hand. The endangerment of a child charge was given because she allegedly brought her son into the bedroom adjacent to the fire “because she said she didn’t want her son to be scared of the fire fighters when they came in.”
