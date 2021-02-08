Suspect added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texas state law enforcement officers are working to help bring a suspect to justice and are asking the public’s help with a cash reward.
Over the past three weeks, Texarkana police have extensively searched for Marques Jajuan Thompson to no avail.
Now the Texas Department of Public Safety has gotten involved. Thompson is now on the DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.
“Considering all fugitives, we recommend not to attempt to apprehend any of the fugitives that are listed on the list for they all can be considered armed and dangerous,” said Sgt. Gregg Williams.
Thompson is a suspect in the shooting death of Nichlos Muldrow of Hope, Ark.
Last month Muldrow was found inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound. Muldrow was taken to the hospital where he later died. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Oaklawn Village Shopping Center in Texarkana Texas.
Sgt. Kimberly Weaver with Texarkana Texas Police Department says police have not released a motive in the case.
“Investigators are continuously working these cases follow up on anything they have. What they have done I can’t put out because of the investigation being on-going,” said Sgt. Weaver.
Thompson is also wanted for shooting another man two different times, this occurred weeks before the homicide. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Marques Thompson.
The Texarkana Crime Stoppers number is (903) 793-STOP. Calls will remain anonymous.
