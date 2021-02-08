Street mural unveiled in Houston honoring George Floyd

In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
By Associated Press | February 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:50 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - A street mural honoring George Floyd has been unveiled in Houston along two blocks of the street that passes in front of Jack Yates High School, where Floyd was a student.

Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground under a white officer’s knee helped spark summer long protests against police brutality. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called the mural a public statement that Floyd’s death is not in vain.

The mural revealed Saturday is to spell out “Black Lives Matter” with Floyd’s high school jersey and the school’s mascot at either end.

