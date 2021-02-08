Smith County grand jury indicts alleged Coker Enterprises arsonist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An accused arsonist has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.
Dand Cruz “David” Woods, 30, of Tyler, was arrested on Friday, October 23, 2020 for allegedly starting a fire at Coker Enterprises on October 12, 2020. The grand jury handed down the indictment on January 14.
Coker Enterprises is located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North, just outside of Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said evidence from the fire, which started at 6:06 a.m. October 12, showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also included details that would have been known only to employees or past employees, he said.
The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in less than two weeks.
Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office also aided in the investigation.
If convicted, Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
