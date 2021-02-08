Palestine man who shot, killed brother agrees to 50-year prison sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his brother in February 2019 has agreed to a 50-year prison sentence.
Roger Hilton, 54, appeared in Judge Mark Calhoun’s judicial district courtroom on Friday for a plea hearing. As part of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
According to a previous KLTV story, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 8:02 a.m. on February 23, 2019, and the woman on the phone said her husband and been shot and killed the night before by his brother.
When ACSO deputies arrived at the scene in the Elkhart area, they found a dead man with multiple wounds and two women who were related to the victim and Hilton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies were told that Hilton had left the scene before the 911 call was made.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigators searched the immediate outer property in an effort to located Roger Hilton. As investigators began to take measures to assemble a team to search the surrounding area for the suspect, evidence was found that indicated Roger Hilton was possibly still on the premises.
Investigators soon discovered Roger Hilton’s location and took him into custody without further incident.
A short time later, ACSO investigators found Hilton and took him into custody.
The sheriff’s office said based on what its investigators learned at the scene of the fatal shooting, the incident started as an argument between two brothers and escalated. Anderson County Criminal Investigation Division investigators looked into the motive behind the shooting, along with the reason it took the victim’s wife more than 12 hours to call 911.
Hilton is currently being held in the Anderson County Jail on a murder charge.
Previous story: New details released on shooting of Anderson County man
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.