Nacogdoches crews continue limb pickup from January snowfall

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Public Works Department has steady work attempting to get all the limbs city residents have piled curbside for pickup from the January snowfall.
Snapped pine tree limbs are so abundant that crews remain about two weeks behind. Three trucks work daily making about seven hauls a day.
Donna McCollum talks with public works director Cary Walker about the situation and his concern for next week’s forecast of a wintry mix.
