EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 60s and south winds will be breezy at times. The first of a few cold fronts arrives late tomorrow. Temperatures ahead of the front will still reach the mid 60s. Cooler with a few light showers on Wednesday, then a better chance for rain with a second cold front on Thursday. There is a slight chance for any lingering light rain to transition to a light wintry mix early Friday as temperatures fall to near freezing. Mostly cloudy Friday and chilly with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40s. A third cold front arrives Saturday with another push of cold air. A chance for rain could transition briefly to a light wintry mix late Saturday into early Sunday as temperatures drop into the 20s. Mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day and very cold with high temperatures struggling to reach near 40 degrees and blustery north winds.