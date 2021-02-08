Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll be in the mid to upper 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds, wind will be breezy at times. Overnight we drop into the upper 40s, low 50s, then return to the upper 60s for highs tomorrow. Scattered showers and sprinkled will also be possible tomorrow. By Wednesday, the forecast starts to get really interesting and I’ll say it will change as we get more data. We’re watching multiple cold fronts that will be moving into ETX also bringing rain chances. Wednesday highs will be in the 60s, by Thursday we’re in the 40s. Greatest rain chances right now are on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks dry with highs in the 40s as well. Morning lows by Friday will be in the 30s, and lows stay that cold for several days. With these cold temperatures and precipitation in the forecast we’re watching the possibility of a winter mix, but it is still to early to determine how likely that is going to be. The weekend will be cold, with a low chance for rain at this point, it’s probably best to make your Valentine’s Day plans for indoors. As I said above, the forecast will change, stay tuned for updates.