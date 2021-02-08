Lufkin’s Salvation Army getting canteen/disaster vehicle to help in community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Salvation Army branch is getting a new canteen/disaster relief vehicle.
Captain Jennifer Phillips told East Texas News that the canteen is a disaster vehicle, and it will arrive on February 19th.
The vehicle will help the organization respond effectively when a disaster hits, as well as continue to serve hot meals to those in need.
Phillips said they are looking for people to help serve on the canteen, but volunteers must first complete a training course.
“A lot of what we do is food and then emotional and spiritual care during their disaster, whether there is like a hurricane, tornadoes, or flooding,” Phillips said “So, for years we have utilized canteens to go out and bring basic needs, supplies, and those types of things to people that are not mobile.”
