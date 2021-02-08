Endangered wolves sent to El Paso Zoo from Phoenix to bolster species

Endangered wolves sent to El Paso Zoo from Phoenix to bolster species
Two endangered Mexican gray wolves and three of their pups have moved from the Phoenix Zoo to the El Paso Zoo. (Source: El Paso Zoo)
By Associated Press | February 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:56 AM

PHOENIX (AP) - Two endangered Mexican gray wolves and three of their pups have moved from the Phoenix Zoo to the El Paso Zoo in a bid to bolster the number of predators.

The Arizona Republic reports that three other pups stayed in Phoenix and are now adjusting to an emptier den and establishing a new hierarchy. Phoenix Zoo officials say that while it doesn’t have a breeding pair anymore, it plans to change the enclosure to make it appealing to a breeding female wolf.

The other wolves were transferred under a cooperative breeding program that aims to help the Mexican gray wolf survive

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.