D’s Roots Market strives to bring more business to North Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two sisters are working to bring more business to North Lufkin. D’s Roots Market opens once a month.
Event organizer Deanna Branson said they created the market to introduce new things to the community like wellness essentials, food, fashion, and things for children.
Branson said they are trying to help entrepreneurs promote their businesses as well as network within the community.
“Minorities have a hard time finding places to promote themselves. So, what better place to start promoting yourself than within your neighbor,” Branson explained. “The majority of the people that live on the north side of Lufkin are minorities, which is Hispanic and black people, but we accept anybody. But we want to make sure that they have a place to promote themselves and feel comfortable.”
Branson and her sister chose this property on the north side of Lufkin because they grew up in the neighborhood and wanted to carry on their grandparents’ legacy as givers in the community.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.