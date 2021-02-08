Child dies, adults seriously injured in Van Zandt County crash

Van Zandt County, Texas (KLTV) - A late-night crash in Van Zandt County left two seriously injured and one dead.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jean Dark, troopers responded at 11:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash give miles west of the city of Van on Interstate 20. Preliminary reporting indicates that the driver of of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling Eastbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the driver ran off the highway and overturned several times, ejecting the vehicle’s three unrestrained occupants.
The driver was identified as Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler. Bahena was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition. Her passengers included Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler and a four-year-old-male. Hernandez was also flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition. The child was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
