Child dies, adults seriously injured in Van Zandt County crash

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jean Dark, troopers responded at 11:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash give miles west of the city of Van on Interstate 20. Preliminary reporting indicates that the driver of of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling Eastbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the driver ran off the highway and overturned several times, ejecting the vehicle’s three unrestrained occupants.