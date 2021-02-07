Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident that occurred near Grand Saline

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday morning after he allegedly went to a home near Grand Saline, pointed a gun at the homeowner, and then shot out the window of another homeowner’s vehicle.
Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the shooting incident occurred at about 8:55 a.m. Sunday. He said VZCSO deputies, Grand Saline Police Department officers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office responded to what he described as an “active shooter situation.”
Hendrix said after the suspect, who was later identified as Ray Moore, fired the shots, he went into his home on U.S. Highway 80 near where the shooting incident occurred. About an hour later, he was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct.
More charges are pending, Hendrix said.
